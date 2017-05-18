Joe Mixon Milly Rocks Through 1st Paparazzi Encounter

EXCLUSIVE

Joe Mixon has touched down in L.A. -- and just got his first taste of paparazzi and autograph hounds.

The Cincinnati Bengals rookie is in town for the NFLPA Rookie Premiere event -- designed to help 1st year players learn the business of pro football.

Mixon told us his teammates and Cinci fans have been cool with him since he was drafted -- but didn't say much else.

Then he busted out a little Milly Rock in front of the Lehigh softball team ... which happened to be at the same baggage claim.

Mixon was with a NFLPA staffer at the airport but we're told she's not a dedicated Mixon "handler." Bengals team sources tell us they trust Joe and don't believe he needs a special chaperone.