Roger Ailes Dead at 77 After Suffering Fall

Exclusive Details

Roger Ailes -- architect of FOX News -- has died, and TMZ learned his passing came days after a serious fall.

Sources tell TMZ Ailes fell at his Florida home 8 days ago and hit his head. We're told Ailes fell unconscious and his condition went downhill. Our sources say he fell into a coma Wednesday and died Wednesday night.

Ailes was suffering from numerous and serious health problems, which we're told contributed to his death.

Elizabeth Ailes says, "I am profoundly sad and heartbroken to report that my husband, Roger Ailes, passed away this morning."

"Roger was a loving husband to me, to his son Zachary, and a loyal friend to many. He was also a patriot, profoundly grateful to live in a country that gave him so much opportunity to work hard, to rise -- and to give back."

"During a career that stretched over more than five decades, his work in entertainment, in politics, and in news affected the lives of many millions. And so even as we mourn his death, we celebrate his life."

Ailes launched the careers of some of the biggest names in news including Bill O'Reilly, Sean Hannity, Megyn Kelly and Greta Van Susteren.

Ailes was forced out of FOX News after allegations of sexual harassment surfaced. He resigned in July.