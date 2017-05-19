Adrian Peterson Puts House On The Market, Goodbye Minnesota!

Adrian Peterson Puts Minnesota House On The Market ... Peace Out Vikings!!!

EXCLUSIVE

How do you know when the breakup is real? When someone finally moves out.

This time it's Adrian Peterson, whose Minnesota house is officially up for sale, TMZ Sports has learned.

The 5-bed, 4-bath home -- which Peterson bought for $665k in 2007 -- is located in Eden Prairie, just minutes from the Vikings headquarters and practice facility.

AP listed the house at $695k earlier this week (hey, $30k goes a long way) ... and being that it comes with a team themed room (purple walls, team logo), another Viking might wanna grab it.

Of course Adrian is a Saint now ... and while it remains to be scene whether he'll cop a spot in the Crescent City, one thing's for sure ...

... the break up with Minnesota is real.