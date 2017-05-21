'Bachelor Ben Higgins Concert-Going with Ashely Iaconetti ... After Split from Lauren

EXCLUSIVE

Ben Higgins is back on the market, and he's already going out with another "Bachelor'"hottie ... but it's not what you think.

Ben went to a Bryan Adams concert Saturday night at the Greek Theater in L.A. with none other than "Bachelor" alum Ashley Iaconetti. She was on Chris Soules' season right before Ben's ... famous for her celibacy.

Eyewitnesses tell us Ben and Ashley were definitely there together, and seemed pretty friendly ... sans PDA, though. We're told they were chatting it up, just not exclusively.

Sources close to Ben cleared up the confusion pretty easily ... they're just friends. The 2 "Bachelor" stars are launching a radio podcast together this week, and went to the concert together with other folks from iHeart Radio. They've also been promoting their new gig ... so it makes sense they'd be hanging out.

As we reported ... Ben and his ex-fiance, Lauren Bushnell, officially called it quits last week.

As for Ben and Ashley ... it's strictly business.