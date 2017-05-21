Riff Raff I'm Outta the Codeine Castle ... It's Yours for $1.4 Mil

EXCLUSIVE

End of an era ... Riff Raff's ridiculously purple Las Vegas home he affectionately dubbed the Codeine Castle is up for grabs.

Riff Raff never owned the place ... he'd been renting, but didn't renew his lease. We're told he moved out about a month ago.

It ain't your average suburban family -- every one of the 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms is grey and purple. The backyard doesn't stray from the theme either ... grey lagoon pool with a purple slide. There's also a swim-up bar and another tiki bar in the yard.

The home is listed with Zar Zanganeh of Luxe Estates & Lifestyles.