Ariana Grande Manchester Concert Rocked by 'Explosions'

Breaking News

3:30 PM PT -- London police just said, "Emergency services responding to serious incident at Manchester Arena. Avoid the area."

3:25 PM PT -- Several people present -- including actress Julie Hesmondhalgh from "Coronation Street" -- say there was no explosion but rather a loud bang, which created a stampede and people were injured trying to get out of the facility. Two loud bangs described as "explosions" rocked an Ariana Grande concert in England Monday, sending scores of people running for safety.

The concert was held at the Manchester Arena ... the explosions occurred at the end of Grande's concert. One of the concertgoers tweeted, "Just ran from an explosion, genuinely thought were going to die."

People are writing on Twitter that there is blood everywhere ... people are injured and bleeding.

It was an odd scene ... while fans were scrambling for safety they were clutching pink balloons that apparently had been dropped on the crowd.

A source connected with Ariana tells us she had just left the stage when everyone heard what appeared to be an explosion.

Police descended on the area, and the metro station at the arena's been closed. Authorities are urging people to stay clear.

No word on injuries.

STORY DEVELOPING ...