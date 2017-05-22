IndyCar Drivers Robbed at Gunpoint At Taco Bell

IndyCar's Dixon & Franchitti Robbed At Gunpoint ... 2 Teenagers Arrested

Breaking News

IndyCar drivers Scott Dixon and Dario Franchitti were robbed at gunpoint at an Indianapolis Taco Bell Sunday night, and two teenagers are under arrest ... according to Indy police.

Franchitti and Dixon were at the restaurant's drive-thru -- only a few blocks from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway -- around 9:45 PM last night when cops say 2 teenage boys robbed the group.

Indy police tracked down the juvenile suspects ... and placed them under arrest. They're currently being held on felony robbery charges.

FYI -- Dixon, in town for the Indy 500 ... earned the pole with ne of the fastest qualifying times ever just hours before the robbery. Franchitti, a 3x Indy winner, retired in '13 after a serious injury in a wreck.

Story developing ...