Jeremy Maclin I'm Married!! Star-Studded Wedding

Kansas City Chiefs star Jeremy Maclin got hitched over the weekend ... and the new couple celebrated by jammin' out to some classic Ja Rule!!

Maclin and his longtime girlfriend, Adia Kuzma, tied the knot on Saturday ... and NFL stars like LeSean McCoy, Alex Smith and Ty Hill were there to help celebrate the marriage.

No word on whether Chiefs coach Andy Reid danced his face off ... but Maclin and his new bride stole the show with Rule's 2000 hit, "Put It On Me."

"Where would I be without youuu?"