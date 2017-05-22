Michael Jackson Estate Hey, Lifetime & Netflix ... Make Your Movies, Just No MJ Tunes

The new Lifetime and Netflix movies about Michael Jackson and his pet monkey, Bubbles, won't feature any of MJ's music if they know what's good for them.

Sources close to Michael Jackson's estate tell TMZ the new flicks, 'Searching for Neverland' and the recently announced animated feature, "Bubbles," are not authorized -- therefore, they're not allowed to use ANY of Michael's materials ... especially his music.

We're told MJ's estate is holding off on legal action for now, but if they hear anything like, oh let's say "Billie Jean," "Thriller," "Beat It," "Rock with You," "Don't Stop 'Til You Get Enough" or any of his hits ... they'll round up the lawyers.

The reason they're not heading to court now? The estate reps haven't seen the movies. 'Searching for Neverland' drops next week, though, so things could change by Monday.

Here's the real question ... can a movie about Michael Jackson even exist without his music, his videos or his pictures? We think not. Soooo, good luck with that, guys.



