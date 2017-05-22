Motorcycle Racer Nicky Hayden Dead At 35 After Being Hit By Car

Breaking News

Motorcycle racing champ Nicky Hayden is dead at 35 years old ... days after being struck by a car in Italy while riding a bicycle.

Hayden was cycling along the Rimini coast in Italy last Wednesday when he was hit by a vehicle ... sustaining multiple traumatic injuries, including a serious head injury.

N.H. was in the intensive care unit of an Italian hospital ... before succumbing to his injuries.

Hayden -- the 2006 MotoGP champion -- was one of the best motorcycle racers in the world. He rode for the Honda Red Bull team, and was in Italy for a race.