Tom Brady Tops ATL Falcons Star's QB Hit List

EXCLUSIVE

Bad news for Tom Brady ... 6'6", 318lb. Atlanta Falcons star Ra'Shede Hageman is out for Super Bowl 51 revenge!!

TMZ Sports spoke with the former 2nd round pick about NFL quarterbacks he'd love to meet in the backfield ... and Hageman says TB12 will always be at the top of his hit list.

Of course, Hageman was on the other end of Brady's 25-point comeback in SB51 this past February ... so it's no surprise he's gonna want to put that behind him.

Hageman also gives us the rest of his top 3 ... which includes Cam Newton and "any rookie who think they the s**t."