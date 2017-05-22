The Rock's Agent Working with UFC Champ ... Bring On Hollywood!

EXCLUSIVE

The man behind the biggest action star on the planet is helping to launch one of the baddest fighters in the UFC into Hollywood superstardom ... TMZ Sports has learned.

The agent is Brad Slater -- who reps huge stars like The Rock and Michael Strahan and signed LeBron James to WME back in 2014.

The fighter is Joanna Jedrzejczyk -- ﻿the reigning, undefeated women's strawweight champion.

Joanna tells TMZ Sports she has big Hollywood dreams and believes Slater is the guy who can make them come true.

And we know just the person looking for badass female action stars ... right Michelle Rodriguez?!