Ariana Grande Concert Police Arrest 2nd Suspect Bomber Had Help?

Breaking News

The suicide bomber at Ariana Grande's concert did not act alone ... according to police who say they've nabbed another man in connection with the attack.

Greater Manchester Police say they arrested the 23-year-old man Tuesday. They have not said what his connection is to the bomber, who was one of the 22 killed when he detonated the "nail bomb" Monday night in the rotunda at Manchester Arena.

The bust seems to point to the bomber not acting as a so-called lone wolf.

Story developing ...