Ariana Grande Concert Faces of the Victims and Missing In Manchester Arena Explosion

Here are the faces of the dead and missing in the explosion that killed at least 22 people at the Ariana Grande concert.

One of the victims was 8-year-old Saffie Roussos.

It appears the body count remains at 22, but most have not been identified.

Police say at least 59 were injured after a man detonated a "nail bomb" in the rotunda area. Of the 59 injured, at least a dozen were taken to the hospital and all were under 16 years old.

The man who detonated the bomb died at the scene and police arrested a second suspect Tuesday. ISIS has claimed responsibility for the attack.

It's the deadliest terrorist attack in the UK since the London bombings of July 2005.