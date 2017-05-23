Here are the faces of the dead and missing in the explosion that killed at least 22 people at the Ariana Grande concert.
One of the victims was 8-year-old Saffie Roussos.
It appears the body count remains at 22, but most have not been identified.
Police say at least 59 were injured after a man detonated a "nail bomb" in the rotunda area. Of the 59 injured, at least a dozen were taken to the hospital and all were under 16 years old.
The man who detonated the bomb died at the scene and police arrested a second suspect Tuesday. ISIS has claimed responsibility for the attack.
It's the deadliest terrorist attack in the UK since the London bombings of July 2005.