Ariana Grande Concert Faces of the Victims and Missing In Manchester Arena Explosion

5/23/2017 6:48 AM PDT

Here are the faces of the dead and missing in the explosion that killed at least 22 people at the Ariana Grande concert.

One of the victims was 8-year-old Saffie Roussos.

It appears the body count remains at 22, but most have not been identified.

Police say at least 59 were injured after a man detonated a "nail bomb" in the rotunda area. Of the 59 injured, at least a dozen were taken to the hospital and all were under 16 years old.

The man who detonated the bomb died at the scene and police arrested a second suspect Tuesday. ISIS has claimed responsibility for the attack.

It's the deadliest terrorist attack in the UK since the London bombings of July 2005.