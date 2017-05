Hall of Famer Cortez Kennedy Dead At 48

NFL Hall of Famer Cortez Kennedy is dead at the age of 48 ... TMZ Sports has learned.

Kennedy played 11 seasons for the Seattle Seahawks ... and was an 8x Pro Bowler. He was inducted to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2012.

We spoke to Orlando PD who confirmed Kennedy's passing ... but they added "there is nothing suspicious" about his death.

We've spoken to family members who say they're currently traveling to Orlando.

Cause of death is still unclear.

Story developing ...