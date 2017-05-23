Terrorist Concert Blast Photo Shows Gruesome Aftermath

The scope of the tragedy in Manchester is apparent from this picture.

Bodies were strewn in the rotunda outside the seating area where Ariana Grande had just finished her performance at the Manchester Arena.

As we reported, at least 22 people were killed ... the victims as young as 8. 59 people were injured from the nail bomb that exploded in a backpack.

There was initial confusion ... some thought the sound was not an explosion and the fatalities occurred from a stampede that followed, but the pictures make it immediately apparent ... the blast was real.