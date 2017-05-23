Kourtney Kardashian ABS-olute Exposure With New BF in Cannes

Kourtney Kardashian's dress had everyone doing a double take Monday night as she hit the club scene in Cannes with Younes Bendjima because her outfit was a lot to stomach.

Kourtney and Younes hit up Gotha club with her sis, Kendall. They're all out there for the film festival, but the real show was Kourt's painted on dress which made it seem like she was half naked ... not that anyone was gawking, we're sure.

Kourtney has been looking unbelievably hot these days, so not like she needs any assistance.

Your move, Bella and Scott ...