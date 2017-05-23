Lewis Hamilton 'Devastated' By Manchester Attack 'It's a Time To Spread Love'

Breaking News

Lewis Hamilton is calling for his fans to "spread love and lift one another" in the wake of the Manchester Arena bombing that left at least 22 people dead Monday night.

The British racing superstar says he's in disbelief after the terror attack. "I don't understand what these people were thinking. There's no way they can win and there's nothing they can accomplish."

Hamilton -- who is looking to win the Monaco Grand Prix for the 2nd year in a row this weekend -- says he's "super deflated" by the news, but wanted to use the little bit of energy he had to spread positivity.