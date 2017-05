Ethan Embry Different Kind of Addiction Now Kicking My Ass!

EXCLUSIVE

Ethan Embry's hooked on something else these days ... GETTING YOKED!

The "Can't Hardly Wait" star was in Larchmont Village Tuesday and the convo started on a serious note -- drug addiction. Ethan was hooked on heroin and painkillers, but says he's 6 years sober now.

He railed against those who want to criminalize drug addiction -- going off on a Twitter rant to get his point across ... but in the midst of that convo, we learned he's picked up quite the fitting habit.