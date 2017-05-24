Chris Cornell Cremated, Private Service Planned But Fans Not Forgotten

Chris Cornell was cremated Tuesday as a small group of family and friends stood by, but the rock icon's legion of fans will also get a chance to memorialize him ... TMZ has learned.

Sources connected to the ceremony ... tell us 4 people were at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery -- Chris' brother, Peter, his wife, Vicki ... as well as his friends Linda Ramone and singer J.D. King.

The group was there for about an hour, and they'll gather again Friday with other family members at the cemetery. The service will be private, and Chris' ashes will be buried -- and afterward, we're told fans will be allowed entry to visit the burial site.

Cemetery officials tell us they're ready for a huge crowd. Cornell joins legends like Mickey Rooney, Jayne Mansfield and Linda's late husband, Johnny Ramone ... already laid to rest at Hollywood Forever.