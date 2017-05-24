Trump, Pope Smiley Face Frowny Face

Donald Trump was all grins Wednesday when he met Pope Francis at the Vatican, but the Pope seemed ... well, pensive.

Pope Francis encouraged the Prez to be a peacemaker and Trump promised to heed the message.

Melania and Ivanka stoically looked on as they all posed for pics.

The meeting lasted 30 minutes and each had a translator.

The Pope gave Trump a sculptured olive tree, telling him it symbolized peace. The Pope followed up with this ... "It is my desire that you become an olive tree to construct peace."

For his part Trump gave Pope Francis a set of 5 first-edition books by Martin Luther King, Jr.