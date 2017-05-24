The Joker Look-Alike Busted Allegedly Pointed Gun at Drivers

The Joker has been arrested ... again ... this time well outside the Gotham City limits.

29-year-old Lawrence Patrick Sullivan -- whose face is tatted up like Batman's archenemy -- was busted in Miami Tuesday after allegedly pointing a loaded gun at drivers passing an apartment complex.

Responding officers say they found Sullivan with a loaded Smith & Wesson handgun in his pocket. Cops were responding to multiple calls earlier in the day about an armed man who resembled the Joker.

He was booked for carrying a concealed firearm, and bail was set for $5,000.

Stand down, Bruce Wayne.