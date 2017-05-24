Lance Armstrong I'm Engaged!! Proposes to Longtime GF

Breaking News

It looks like Lance Armstrong is gonna need a tandem bicycle ... 'cause the dude's gettin' hitched!!

The cyclist announced the engagement to his longtime girlfriend, Anna Hansen, with a romantic pic on the lake Tuesday, saying "she said..... YES!!!!"

Armstrong and Hansen have been dating for nearly 10 years and have 2 kids together -- Max (7) and Olivia (6).

Armstrong has dated famous women in Hollywood over the years. He was in a relationship with Kate Hudson, and was even engaged to Sheryl Crow ... before meeting Anna.

No word yet on a date and place for the big wedding.

Congrats!