Michael Jordan's 1984 Olympics Sneakers Could Sell For More Than $100K

Michael Jordan '84 Olympics Shoes Up For Bidding Could Fetch $100k+!!

EXCLUSIVE

Michael Jordan's hand-signed 1984 Olympics kicks are up for grabs ... and their final price tag could reach more than 6 figures!!

One week after M.J.'s red Team U.S.A. jersey from the same Olympics hit the auction block, SCP Auctions is showcasing the highly-coveted Converse sneakers.

The kicks are ultra-rare 'cause shortly after the Olympics, His Airness signed with Nike.

The size 13 shoes are considered to be in great condition, despite the wear and tear of game use ... and feature Jordan's original autograph.

The auction starts today ... and SPC tell us the sneakers could bring in over $100K.

No word whether the kicks will give you "Like Mike" Bow Wow hoopin' skills ... but still, super cool.