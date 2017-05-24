NBA All Star Game Headed Back To Charlotte After Controversial Bathroom Bill Is Axed

NBA All-Star Game Back To Charlotte After Bathroom Bill Axed

Breaking News

Less than a year after the NBA pulled the '17 All-Star Game from Charlotte 'cause of a controversial state law ... the league announced the '19 ASG is headed back to the city after the bill was repealed.

Here's the situation ... in July, 2016, the league moved the game from Charlotte to New Orleans after HB2 -- a bill that forced people to use the bathroom that corresponded to their birth gender, and was widely seen as a discriminatory -- was not repealed.

At the time, SIlver said, "we do not believe we can successfully host our All-Star festivities in Charlotte in the climate created by HB2."

The caveat ... if the bill was repealed, the NBA would consider re-awarding Charlotte with the game.

Losing the game was a big deal. The state lost a lot of revenue from fans that would've flocked to N.C. to watch the leagues best players ball.

In March, North Carolina state politicians voted to repeal HB2 ... opening the door for the game to go down in Charlotte.

Today, that's exactly what the commish did ... saying "while we understand the concerns of those who say the repeal of HB2 did not go far enough, we believe the recent legislation eliminates the most egregious aspects of the prior law."