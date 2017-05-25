Iggy Azalea Denies Dating Odell Beckham Jr. 'I Don't Even Know Him'

EXCLUSIVE

Iggy Azalea is straight-up calling BS on the rumors she's dating Odell Beckham Jr. ... telling TMZ Sports she doesn't even know the New York Giants superstar.

Azalea confirms they were both at the Bowlero bowling alley in L.A. last Monday night, and they did pose for a group photo together ... but that's all it was.

She insists there was no "cozying up" or "being romantic" ... as reports suggested.

TMZ Sports previously reported that sources close to Beckham Jr. vehemently denied the two were an item.

As it turns out, Iggy says she's not even a fan of football ... and her only experience with the sport is watching Lady Gaga's Super Bowl LI halftime show.