Oscar De La Hoya Trashes McGregor-Mayweather Fight 'Circus' Could Ruin Boxing

Breaking News

Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor is a circus that could literally ruin the sport of boxing ... so says one of the sports biggest stars, Oscar De La Hoya.

De La Hoya wrote a scathing open letter to boxing fans ... imploring them to send Floyd and Conor a message by NOT spending money on the super fight.

"Only we can shut the circus down by making it clear that we won’t pay to see a joke of a fight and telling our casual-fan friends that they shouldn’t either."

De La Hoya goes on to say, "It’s a win-win for them. It’s a lose-lose for us. We’ll be $100 lighter and we will have squandered another opportunity to bring boxing back to its rightful place as the sport of kings."

Oscar admits McGregor is a great MMA fighter, but just ain't a boxer ... and that could be devastating to boxing.

"Just wait until the best boxer of a generation dismantles someone who has never boxed competitively at any level – amateur or professional," Oscar writes, "Our sport might not ever recover."