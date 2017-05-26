Chris Cornell Celeb Friends and Fans Show Love At Hollywood Burial Service

Breaking News

Chris Cornell's family, bandmates and famous friends gathered by the dozens to pay their respects as his ashes are laid in his final resting place ... the Hollywood Forever Cemetery.

Brad Pitt, Pharrell, Dave Grohl, Lisa Marie Presley, Dave Navarro, Jimmy Page, Courtney Love, Gavin Rossdale, James Franco, Christian Bale, Josh Brolin, Billy Idol, Joe Walsh, Lars Ulrich, and James Hetfield ... all showed up.

Tom Morello, Pearl Jam's Jeff Ament and Matt Cameron, Linkin Park's Chester Bennington and Brad Delson, Soundgarden's Kim Thayil and Brolin all gave eulogies.

Chris' wife, Vicky, was there, supported by loved ones through the ceremony.

Of course, the members of Cornell's bands, Audioslave and Soundgarden, were also there.

As we first reported ... Chris was cremated Tuesday. Fans will be allowed into the burial site later on Friday afternoon.