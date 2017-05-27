Chris Paul 'Absolutely' Staying With Clippers ... Says Doc Rivers

EXCLUSIVE

Doc Rivers has a message for Clipper fans freaking out about their point guard heading to San Antonio ... telling TMZ Sports if he has his way (which he does), Chris Paul ain't going ANYWHERE.

Multiple outlets have reported there's mutual interest between the Spurs and Paul, with San Antonio wanting a new point guard (sorry, Tony Parker) and CP3 wanting to play for a contender (sorry, Clippers).

So when we got Rivers out at Madeo we had to ask about Paul's future with the team, being that Doc is the Clippers prez, and the only guy who can make the trade happen.

And according to Doc ... it ain't happening ... 'cause he told our guy Paul is 'absolutely' staying with the Clippers, and he seemed pretty concrete on it.

Concrete has been known to crack though.