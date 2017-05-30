Jack Nicklaus Says Tiger Woods 'Needs Our Help' After DUI Arrest

Jack Nicklaus Tiger Woods 'Needs Our Help'

Jack Nicklaus says he feels bad for Tiger Woods after his DUI arrest -- and says the golf community should rally around to help him.

Nicklaus was speaking with Golf Channel's Nick Menta and said straight-up, "I feel bad for Tiger."

"Tiger's a friend. He's been great for the game of golf. He needs our help. I wish him well."

Nicklaus added, "I'm a friend of Tiger's. I feel bad for him. He's struggling ... He needs support from a lot of people. I'll be one of them."

Tiger was arrested Monday morning for DUI after cops found him passed out behind the wheel of his Mercedes. Tiger says he had been using prescription medication at the time.