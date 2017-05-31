TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST

NBA's Jim Jackson Says Serena Would Be A Billionaire If LaVar Was Her Dad

NBA's Jim Jackson Serena Would Be a Billionaire ... If LaVar Was Her Dad

5/31/2017 11:44 AM PDT
EXCLUSIVE

Serena Williams' genetics cost her MAJOR dollars, according to former NBA star Jim Jackson ... 'cause JJ says if her dad was LaVar Ball, and not Richard, Serena would be a BILLIONAIRE.

Jim's point? That if Serena and other stars like LeBron James had parents who started their own companies like LaVar, they'd be even wealthier than they are today.

FYI -- LeBron James and Serena Williams are very, very wealthy.

Jackson told us this when we got him out in Beverly Hills ... and he's got a point ... especially if Lonzo becomes what Williams and James are ... WHICH IS ONE OF THE GREATEST EVER.

No pressure ... right, kid?

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!
Commenting Rules ›
Around the Web