Antonio Cromartie Babymoons In Vegas ... Gearing Up for 14th Kid

Exclusive Details

Where do you go when you're getting ready to welcome your 14th kid into the world?

VEGAS BABY, VEGAS!!!!

That's what Antonio Cromartie and his wife, Terricka, did this week -- relaxing by the pool while the NFL star's fetus gets ready to make his (or her) big debut!

Terricka is 7 months pregnant. This is her 6th kid. Antonio has 8 other kids from previous relationships.

The craziest part of the whole story ... Antonio says he underwent a vasectomy BEFORE she got pregnant with twins last year. Might wanna call that doctor back.

Still, congrats!!