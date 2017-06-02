Charles Oakley Rejects Plea Deal In Knicks Assault Case ... Bring On the Trial!

Exclusive Details

Charles Oakley is digging in for war -- rejecting a plea deal in his NY Knicks assault case because he'd rather go to trial in an effort to clear his name.

Oakley was arrested back in February and charged with assault, harassment and criminal trespass for getting physical with security who tried to remove him from Madison Square Garden.

Oakley believes he was defending himself and did nothing wrong.

Prosecutors offered a deal called an ACD (Adjournment Contemplation Dismissal) -- which means if he stays out of trouble for 6 months, the arrest would be completely expunged from his record.

He would not have to plead guilty to any crime as part of the deal.

But moments ago in court, Oakley rejected the deal -- instead choosing to go to trial because he feels he shouldn't have to accept any form of punishment.

On his way out of the courtroom, Oakley said he feels like "Superman" -- and likes his chances at trial.