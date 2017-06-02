Enes Kanter Says Father Arrested In Turkey By 'Hitler Of Our Generation'

Enes Kanter Dad Arrested In Turkey By 'Hitler Of Our Generation'

Breaking News

OKC Thunder star Enes Kanter says his father has been arrested in Turkey -- and fears he could be tortured by government officials.

Kanter didn't get into details but tweeted, "MY DAD HAS BEEN ARRESTED by Turkish government and the Hitler of our century. He is potentially to get tortured as thousand others."'

Kanter himself is a wanted man in Turkey -- the government has accused him of being a member of an armed anti-government terrorist organization.

Enes is currently in the United States and says he wants to become an American citizen. His father still lives in Turkey.

Kanter has been publicly critical of Turkish president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan﻿, for a while -- and has mocked him over social media.

Story developing ...