Rihanna Allegedly Heckles Kevin Durant ... During NBA Finals

Rihanna was ON FIRE during Game 1 of the NBA Finals -- allegedly heckling Kevin Durant, bowing to LeBron James ... and talking trash to haters on the way out of the arena.

FYI, RiRi is a HUUUUGE Bron fan -- and can be seen bowing to #23 while sitting in her courtside seats at Game 1 on Thursday night. She later dabbed at someone who reportedly told her to sit down.

Amazing.

Rihanna bows to LeBron then hits a dab and small waves a Warriors fan telling her to sit down.

💀 pic.twitter.com/q0IyIPIbGK — Rob Perez (@World_Wide_Wob) June 2, 2017

But the craziest part of the game was when Rihanna seemed to have screamed "BRICK" at KD during a free throw. He made the shot and stared in her direction as if to say, "Got something to say now?"

Listen: Rihanna yells "BRIIIIIICK!!!" at Durant during free throw, he stares her down twice 😂 (h/t @tshent) pic.twitter.com/XYdFOv9mc3 — Rob Perez (@World_Wide_Wob) June 2, 2017

KD was asked about the incident in a post-game presser -- but insisted he didn't remember throwing the eye-daggers in Rihanna's direction.

Sure ...

After the game, Rihanna snapped back to a Cavs/Bron hater -- "It doesn't matter bitch. The King is still the King."