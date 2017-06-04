Ariana Grande Manchester Benefit Concert Live

Ariana Grande and the stars she corralled to help her are set to take the stage soon for her One Love concert ... to benefit victims of the Manchester terror attack

The show's set to start at 11 AM PT at the Old Trafford cricket ground, and will feature Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Coldplay, Miley Cyrus, Pharrell, Usher, Black Eyed Peas and Niall Horan ... along with Ariana herself.

The event comes just a day shy of 2 weeks since the bombing after her show in Manchester killed 22 people ... and 1 day after a second terror attack in London that killed 7 and injured at least 48.

As we reported ... the show sold out in 6 minutes and security measures were tightened up in anticipation. Guests of her original concert in Manchester were allowed to see Ariana again for free.