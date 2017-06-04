Natalie Portman Snags Modern Oasis For a Cool $6.5 Mil!!

EXCLUSIVE

Natalie Portman bought herself a pad in the hills of Santa Barbara where, on a clear day, ya just might see Heaven.

The 'Star Wars' star plunked down $6.5 million for a STUNNING 4 bedroom, 5 bathroom home with sweeping ocean views. The seller wanted $6.995 mil. Ya done good, Natalie.

The home, designed by Barton Meyers, sits on 10.4 acres and blends sleek steel, glass and concrete.

A bunch of celebs have bought second homes in the area ... from Oprah on down.

It has the obligatory pool, amazing gardens ... and did we mention the view?

