Neymar Bros Out with KD, Draymond ... After NBA Finals

Breaking News

Here's some GREAT footage of soccer superstar Neymar in a V.I.P. meeting with Kevin Durant and Draymond Green after the Warriors beat down the Cavs on Sunday.

The Brazilian soccer superstar -- considered one of top players in the world -- touched down in L.A. last week and has been hanging with Odell Beckham Jr. all weekend.

They decided to take in some hoops ... and, of course, sat right on the floor.

We're guessing Neymar wanted to meet LeBron James, too ... but he probably wasn't in a great mood.