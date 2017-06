One Love Manchester Concert Raises $12 Mil and Counting

The One Love Manchester concert was an enormous hit on several levels, and now we know that includes financially.

Sources involved in organizing the concert tell TMZ, the count right now is $12 million, but they expect it to go higher ... millions higher.

As one source put it, "When it's all counted it should be enough to take care of the victims and their families."

The concert drew 55 thousand people, despite a warning from the UK government that another attack was likely.