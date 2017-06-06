Exclusive Details
Rex Ryan and his brother, Rob Ryan, have both been named in a police report by a man who claims the NFL coaches assaulted him at a bar in Nashville over the weekend.
A rep for the Metro Nashville Police Dept. confirms Matthew Havel (from Colorado), filed a simple assault report against the Ryan brothers over an incident at the Margaritaville bar on Saturday.
A snippet of the incident was captured on video -- and shows Rob grabbing another man by the neck. It's unclear what prompted the skirmish.
So far, the Ryan brothers have not commented on the incident.