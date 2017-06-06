TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST

Ex-49ers CB Tramaine Brock Charged with Domestic Violence, Allegedly Punched GF

Ex-49ers CB Tramaine Brock Charged with Dom. Violence ... Allegedly Punched GF

6/6/2017 12:16 PM PDT
Breaking News

Former San Francisco 49ers cornerback Tramaine Brock has been hit with a felony domestic violence charge after he allegedly attacked his GF in front of their 1-year-old child. 

Officials say 28-year-old Brock -- who played with SF from 2010 to 2016 -- punched his girlfriend in the face on April 6 at a Bay Area home after a disagreement about what TV show to watch. 

He then allegedly tried to strangle her multiple times -- one of the times she was holding the child. The 49ers cut Brock right after he was arrested. 

Brock -- who was also charged with misdemeanor child endangerment -- faces up to 5 years in prison if convicted on both counts. 

The alleged victim -- a 31-year-old woman -- says Brock had attacked her in the past ... including an incident 5 days before while Brock's friend was in the home. 

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!
Commenting Rules ›
Around the Web