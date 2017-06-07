Luke Rockhold 'I Want 3rd Fight with Michael Bisping'

EXCLUSIVE

Luke Rockhold says he wants to settle things with Michael Bisping once and for all -- telling TMZ Sports he's 100% down for a 3rd fight with the UFC star ... when Bisping's healthy enough to go.

Rockhold hasn't fought since June 2016 -- when he lost to Bisping in their rematch, evening their rivalry at 1-1.

So, when we spotted Rockhold out in Bev Hills on Wednesday we asked WHEN he's getting back in the Octagon and who he wants to fight next.

What's interesting ... Luke says he's down to fight at UFC 213 in July if anything happens to Yoel Romero or Robert Whittaker.

There's more ... we also asked about catching the garter at Daniel Cormier's wedding -- and if he plans on getting married anytime soon. Guess how that turned out ...