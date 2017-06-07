TMZ

Markelle Fultz Excited for NBA Draft, 'I'm Blessed'

6/7/2017 10:58 AM PDT
EXCLUSIVE

Markelle Fultz -- the projected #1 pick in the NBA  Draft -- says he's all suited and booted for the big day ... telling TMZ Sports, "I'm blessed." 

The 19-year-old former Washington Huskies superstar touched down in D.C. on Tuesday after his private workout with the Boston Celtics. 

We asked how it went -- "Good, man."

As for the upcoming draft, Fultz told us, "I'm gonna have a great time. I'm blessed. I'm just happy to be there."

We also asked if there's a chance he'll rock Lonzo Ball's super expensive ZO2 shoes this season ... and shockingly, he didn't rule it out. 

