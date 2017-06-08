TMZ

Neymar and Hot GF Bruna Marquezine Hit Hollywood Clubs Together

Neymar Hits Hollywood Club With Super Hot GF

6/8/2017 10:22 AM PDT
Breaking News

Neymar for the win!!!

The Brazilian soccer superstar introduced his smokin' hot girlfirend, Bruna Marquezine, to the Hollywood club scene on Wednesday ... and needless to say, she crushed it!

21-year-old Bruna is a Brazilian model and actress. She's been linked to Neymar on and off for several years.

The two left Warwick last night and didn't say a word -- but they didn't need to.

BTW, Neymar was also listed on Forbes' Top 25 highest paid athletes list this week -- he's #18. 

Young, rich and with a beautiful woman. Winning.

