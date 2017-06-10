Chromeo We Stand with L.A. Pride Refuse to Give in to Terror

EXCLUSIVE

No potential terrorist threat will stop Chromeo from headlining L.A. Pride this weekend, according to Dave 1 ... one half of the EDM duo.

Dave told us, he and P-Thugg are determined to take the stage, and part of their inspiration comes from the national reaction to the mass shooting a year ago at Pulse nightclub in Orlando.

He's aware cops in L.A. arrested a man last year with 3 assault rifles on his way to the parade -- but Dave says they're not thinking about that. They're focused on putting on a great show because events like Pride are more necessary than ever.