Tom Brady Shows Off 5 Rings at New England Patriots Super Bowl Ring Ceremony

Tom Brady and the New England Patriots have their shiny new rings for winning Super Bowl 51 in dramatic fashion over the Atlanta Falcons ... which makes a handful for Tom Terrific.
Brady, James White, Martellus Bennett and the rest of the Pats received their bling at a private ceremony at owner Bob Kraft's house. Celebs like Snoop Dogg and Gucci Mane were also on hand.
The Super Bowl rings are HUGE -- containing over 280 diamonds -- and are inscribed with "Greatest Comeback Ever" as well as the usual "We Are All Patriots" and final score ... NE 34, ATL 28.