'Million Dollar Listing' Madison Hildebrand Home Hit By Naked Intruder

EXCLUSIVE

"Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles" star Madison Hildebrand had an interesting showing at his own house this week ... a guy walking around naked showing his junk, and it was caught on surveillance video.

The guy made his way into Madison's Weho home, stripped ... then grabbed some Q-tips to clean his ears. He also helped himself to a shower.

The naked dude tripped the security system on the way in, and after getting an alert there was "motion" in his house Madison called police. The guy gave cops a run for their money by hiding in the attic.

The L.A. County DA has charged the naked man with burglary ... he pled not guilty.

We caught Hildebrand out in Hollywood Friday and he said he has a solution ... a gun.