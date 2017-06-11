Riff Raff's Cousin In High School Dunk Phenom, Calls Out LaVar Ball

Rap star Riff Raff ain't the only famous dude in his family -- his cousin is a high school basketball phenom who's gone viral for dunk videos ... and Raff says he's got real NBA talent.
The Neon Icon's younger cousin is Mac McClung -- a high school junior who's already gotten offers from 11 Division 1 college programs after averaging 29 points a game with 5.5. rebounds.
Plus, he dunked almost 40 TIMES last season -- which got him some serious Internet love.
Riff says Mac's the real deal -- with potential to ball with the best in the world.
"He just has the drive, you know what I mean? Same heart and drive, he has the NBA attitude. So with that, you can't coach that."
And, oh yeah, LaVar Ball -- Raff says his family's coming for you.
FOLLOW MY COUSiN HE GOT CRAZY DUNKS AND COOKiE CRiSP PASSES HE iS iN HiGH SCHOOL AVERAGES 30 POiNTS PER GAME iM GOiNG TO GO TO A FEW GAMES THiS UPCOMiNG SEASON AT GATE CiTY HiGH SCHOOL iN ViRGiNiA ... HE iS GUNNA PLAY iN THE NBA LOOK AT HiS OUTLANDiSH DUNKS SHiT iS RiDiCULOUS i USED TO PUSH HiS STROLLER AROUND TOYS R US NOW HE CAN JUMP OVER MY TOUR BUS SMH .... FOLLOW @macmcclung37 ON HiS WAY TO THE NBA .... BALLiN iN THE BLOOD