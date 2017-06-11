TMZ

Riff Raff's Cousin In High School Dunk Phenom, Calls Out LaVar Ball

6/11/2017 12:20 AM PDT
EXCLUSIVE

Rap star Riff Raff ain't the only famous dude in his family -- his cousin is a high school basketball phenom who's gone viral for dunk videos ... and Raff says he's got real NBA talent.

The Neon Icon's younger cousin is Mac McClung -- a high school junior who's already gotten offers from 11 Division 1 college programs after averaging 29 points a game with 5.5. rebounds. 

Plus, he dunked almost 40 TIMES last season -- which got him some serious Internet love. 

Riff says Mac's the real deal -- with potential to ball with the best in the world. 

"He just has the drive, you know what I mean? Same heart and drive, he has the NBA attitude. So with that, you can't coach that."

And, oh yeah, LaVar Ball -- Raff says his family's coming for you.

