'Bachelor in Paradise' 'Misconduct' Investigation Involves Alleged Sexual Assault

EXCLUSIVE

"Bachelor in Paradise" was shut down because a field producer filed a complaint that Corinne Olympios seemed so drunk the first day of filming she had no ability to consent to DeMario Jackson's sexual moves in a swimming pool, and producers nonetheless let it play out on film.

The producer in question believes Corinne may have been sexually assaulted, although we know DeMario claims the encounter was not only consensual ... she was the instigator.

TMZ broke the story of DeMario's version of events ... that he and Corinne were drinking heavily and making out at the bar. She suggested they take it to the swimming pool, where they took their clothes off and began "rubbing, touching and fingering." He also claims she put her genitals in his face and he began licking. He says he was unable to consummate things because he was so drunk.

Our sources say the field producer in question was assigned to shadow Corinne, and began hearing stories from people on the set that Corinne was so drunk she had no idea what was going on in the pool. It's unclear if the producer watched the incident, but we know she has NOT seen the footage.

People familiar with the footage tell TMZ Corinne appears "fully engaged." As we reported, after the complaint was filed Warner Bros immediately dismissed both DeMario and Corinne and launched an investigation into "misconduct."

Production has been suspended until the investigation is completed.