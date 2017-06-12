Bill Cosby Camille Finally Shows In Sexual Assault Trial

Bill Cosby is launching his defense in his sexual assault trial with one of his most powerful weapons ... his wife.

Camille Cosby walked arm-in-arm with her husband Monday as they entered the courthouse. Camille has been MIA for the entire first week of the trial. Conventional wisdom ... if you don't have a supporting spouse in the peanut gallery, it looks like you did something wrong.

The defense hinted it's considering calling its famous client to the stand, but that would be extremely doubtful, especially because of statements he made during his deposition.